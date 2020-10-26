Share:

SARGODHA/KASUR/FAISALABAD - A man and his sister were killed in a road accident in the limits of Sahiwal police station, said a spokesman for police on Sunday.

Safdar (35), resident of Ghouswala, was riding a bike along with his sister Mehwish Bibi (22), when a recklessly driven truck hit their motorbike near Wajoka village. Both Safdar and Mehwish died on the spot.

Police have registered case against the truck driver and started investigations.

Motorcyclist killed in Kasur:

A motorcyclist was killed, while his co-rider sustained serious injuries in a road accident near Nadra office, Pattoki on Sunday. Police said that Mushtaq r/o Fatehwala, Phoolnagar along with his friend Saaed was heading to Pattoki on a bike when a speeding 22-wheeler trailer coming from the opposite direction hit them. Consequently, Mushtaq died on the spot, while Saeed suffered critical injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and the injured THQ hospital.

Immediately after learning about the incident, the area police reached the spot and arrested driver of the trailer.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Young man found dead in Faisalabad: A young man was found dead in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station on Sunday. Police said it came to know about the body of a 25-year-old youth from some passersby who spotted it at a deserted place near a looms store in Muradabad locality.

Police shifted corpse to the mortuary for the post-mortem and started search for his family.

Police surmised that the youth appeared to be a drug addict, and he might have been killed due to non-availability of drugs.

However, the exact cause of his death will come to light after the post-mortem report.