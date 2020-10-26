Share:

SUKKUR - Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Sunday claimed to kill two terrorists in an encounter at Sukkur-Jaffarabad road. The motorbike riding terrorists opened fire at the police when they were signaled to stop at Jaffarabad road, CTD officials said. Two terror suspects were injured in retaliatory fire and arrested by policemen, according to the officials. The injured were succumbed to their injuries while on the way to hospital. “The two men were experts to make suicide jackets,” incharge CTD claimed. Police recovered material used for making suicide vests, two pistols and a motorcycle, CTD incharge official said. “Slain terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces,” police official claimed. “They were involved in scores of attacks during 2008-10 period,” he added.