United States President Donald Trump delivered a speech in his election campaign rallies, where he called Covid-19 as “China Virus” as the US death toll crosses the milestone figure of 200,000. Furthermore, he also blamed the World Health Organisation by saying that it is controlled by China so that they falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission of the deadly virus. He also said that the US is soon pulling out of the World Health Organisation. Observing the tensions between the two superpowers, the UN has warned against a cold war. If the issues will not be solved soon, then the war can be destructive.

