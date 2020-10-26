Share:

LAHORE - The 397th annual two-day Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) began at his mazar situated at Dharampura, here on Sunday. Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah inaugurated the Urs celebrations while performing traditional chadar-laying ceremony at the mazar of the great saint of the Subcontinent. The custodian (Sajjada Nasheen) of shrine Pir Anwaarul Haq, Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr Arshad Ahmad, DG Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari, Justice (retired), Muhammad Akram, chairman Religious Affairs Committee of Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir, and a large number of devotees were also present. Anwaarul Haq reviewed all the arrangements of the Urs celebrations. Special dua was offered for development and progress of the country. The Auqaf Department announced Rs 612,000 grant for holding of the Urs ceremonies and lungar for devotees. Religious and spiritual personalities across the country will participate in the Urs. Hazrat Mian Mir Bain-ul-Mazahib conference will be held at the darbar today (Monday).