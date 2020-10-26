Share:

Lakki marwat - The agriculture department distributed wheat seeds among farmers in Naurang Town on Sunday.

In this connection a ceremony was held on the premises of the Circle Office where Additional AC Aminullah Khan gave seed bags to the growers. On the occasion, the farmers apprised the officials of local administration and agriculture department of their problems.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Aminullah said the government was paying special heed to boost agriculture sectors and address problems being faced by the farmer community.

“The quality seeds will enable growers to get enhanced yield and increase their income,” he said adding that bringing more and more lands under cultivation would also help create job opportunities and alleviate poverty.

The Additional AC said that millions of tons of wheat was imported from Punjab every year to meet the food requirements.

He asked the local farmers to grow more wheat so as to make the province self-sufficient in wheat production.