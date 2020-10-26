Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday said that winter season's first snowfall occurred at Babusar top located at the north of Kaghan valley. The PMD official said seven inches snow was recorded in Babusar top. He said the roads were blocked there and the people should avoid visiting it during the intense cold. He said in northern areas the weather has turned very cold.In coming days more rainstorm and snowfall is expected in hilly areas, he added. He said in every winter season PMD issued its weather advisory for the safety of the people.