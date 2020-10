Share:

HYDERABAD - Like other parts of the country, world white cane safety day on Sunday was observed. In this connection, a ceremony was organised by the Hyderabad Welfare Association of the Blind in the press club. Speaking on the occasion, President Qasimabad Business Forum, Haji Rehmatullah Saand said that Hyderabad Welfare Association of the Blind was only association which serving humanity particularly visually impaired people without any discrimination.