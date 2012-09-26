



ISLAMABAD - Although Ministry of Capital Administration and Development (MoCAD) restored the director general of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) following the directives of the Supreme Court, underhand efforts are under way to remove her from the post and prove her incompetent.

Different types of conspiracies have been erupted in the FDE and the office routine has been badly shaken by this new development. Along with this multifarious efforts are on the way to prove the sitting DG Dr Shehnaz Riaz as inefficient and incompetent and to replace her with those who can serve interest of the people behind these conspiracies, it has been learnt.

According to information, setting up a protest camp outside the Directorate by a few employees is also a part of that effort. The protesting employees have been demanding of the Directorate to combine the seniority of the employees of federal government schools and the FDE employees. They also sought not to include the model set-up employees in the combined seniority as they have different setup and cadre.

However, Rana Rafaqat, Chairman of Islamabad Model Educational Institutions and FDE Non-Teaching Employees Welfare Association, when contacted, was of the view that their demands were unjust and non-implementable as they were demanding to exclude the model college employees from combined seniority.

He maintained that new recruitment rules for the employees of all the educational institutions including model and federal setup and the Directorate have been implemented and the combined seniority is yet to be issued on which the FDE has already been working. ‘They have not been sitting in front of the Directorate for employees’ cause actually. They are a bunch of people whose aim is something else and working for a group sitting in the ministry who want to remove the DG. We condemn this act as she has been promoted as DG according to the rules’.

According to officials, the replacement of the present DG with Atif Mehmood Kayani has been willy-nilly accepted by the Ministry of CAD and the office was handed over as per verdict by the apex court.

There is excessive interference of the ministry officials in FDE and almost all the Directors take all instructions from few ministry officials and bypass their immediate head in the most important affairs and decisions. This speaks of unlawful involvement and has the tendency to spoil the official routine of FDE, controlling almost 421 institutions in ICT.

The second important factor in making the office of DG devoid of all powers exercised freely by previous DGs is creation of new office of Coordinator to the Minister and appointment of Atif Mehmood Kiyani in the office. As he was removed from the post on legal grounds he directly or indirectly keeps his involvement in the affairs of FDE, officials claim.

Another important element playing its part in destabilising the DG is interference of the representatives of the schoolteacher association in FDE on the backing of the former DG. According to officials office bearers of the association during their visits to the DG office not only violate decorum of the office but also threat Dr Riaz for protests against her and to disrepute her. ‘The act clearly speaks that they have been assigned a task to do the needful. The current protests of the employees seem to be the succession of the nefarious plan. If it continues, the office of DG will be paralysed in true sense and the academic and administrative activities in the educational institution under FDE will also suffer badly, maintained a teacher requesting not to be named.

Therefore it is being felt in different corners that the elements spoiling decorum and routine of FDE, influencing unlawfully and bring continuous eye on powers and resources of FDE should be not only prohibited but also penalized. This is in the sheer national interest otherwise FDE just like other precious institutions will be completely spoiled, the teacher added. The DG Dr. Shehnaz Riaz, when contacted, said there is an administrative chaos at the FDE and since she has taken the charge in Ramazan she has been trying her level best to resolve the issues and there is no pendency of work still the unions interfere in official matters and directly approach the DG office bypassing their immediate officers.