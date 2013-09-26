MOHMAND AGENCY - At least three people were killed and six others wounded in a well-coordinated attack on the construction site for a dam in Mohmand Agency, officials said on Wednesday. Unidentified militants, who targeted the construction site for Gandao Ghalanai dam in Halimzai tehsil late on Tuesday night, also took two labourers captive, officials said. According to witnesses, before leaving the attackers exploded the site, torched vehicles, labour camps and machinery.

After getting information of the attack, the contractor, Shakook Khan, rushed but got killed along with his driver Itbar Khan and a labourer Ghani Rehman when his vehicle hit an improvised explosive device planted near the construction site.

Shakook Khan’s brother Shaukat Ali and five others – Gul Ahmad, Abdullah, Attaullah, Abdul Hafeez and Jan Ayaz – sustained wounds in the blast. The injured were ferried to Mohmand Agency headquarters hospital.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed the responsibility for the attack. Speaking over phone from an unspecified location, TTP spokesperson Umer Khalid Khurasani said the attack was carried out by their men. Soon after the incident, political administration and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation rounding up 11 suspects.

Five MILITANTS DEAD IN BANNU ATTACK

INP adds: At least five militants were killed as security forces repulsed an attack on a check-post in Bannu district while one soldier was also injured in the attack that took place early on Wednesday.

According to details, the militants launched a rocket attack on a checkpost in Jani Khel area early Wednesday morning. The attack was repulsed by the security forces who were fully alert during which five militants were killed.

One security personnel was also injured in the incident.