ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Complex was once again occupied by Punjab and Islamabad police officials who damaged property and stopped journalists from entering the complex in an apparent bid to conceal the mayhem caused by them in the premises.

On Thursday, private and Punjab police buses were parked at every nook and cranny of the complex.

Similarly, police officials were sprawled all over the sports facility. The PSB officials had agreed to provide Jinnah Stadium for residential purposes to the cops but the ‘macho men’ were not ready to restrict themselves to the allotted locations.

The cops entered Liaquat Gymnasium and broke locks of different stores, housing equipment worth millions of rupees and highly sensitive record. They entered main hall of Liaquat Gymnasium where world’s best exercise machines are installed. The PSB had spent huge amount of money on renovation of the wooden floors - where even players are not allowed to enter wearing sports shoes- but policemen ignored all the requests and warnings and continued their march to each and every available corner.

Swimming pool presented a bizarre spectacle as several cops jumped in the water with their clothes and shoes on. When PSB high-ups requested them to vacate the pool premises, the policemen not only refused to do so but also used abusive language, sources said.

They started pushing and shouting at the staff and said, “No one can dare ask us to vacate swimming pool. Go and do whatever you can,” a PSB official told The Nation on condition of anonymity.

The official added, “We contacted IGP Islamabad and sought his help. We requested him to send some senior officers at least so that we can show them the exact situation. On our repeated request finally an SSP and a few other officers reached the spot. The situation came under control to some extent after their arrival.” “Now we are left with no other option except to either shift all the training camps for sportsmen to some other cities or completely close down all the ongoing camps.

Next month some high profile international events will be held in Islamabad. All female players have refused to practice in Jinnah Stadium until policemen vacate the venue,” a well-placed source in PSB said.

He said that it was agreed that cops would be provided space at open corridors of Liaquat Gymnasium and Jinnah Stadium only; however, policemen broke locks of 10 VIP locks and 10 doors, and damaged main hall, scoreboard, sound system and Wushu Hall in Jinnah Stadium.

The official said a written complaint has been lodged with acting DG PSB in this regard who, according to sources, has passed on the complaint to police high command.

It took several days to clean the mess when police vacated the PSB earlier this month, he added. Senior journalists who wanted to cover ongoing sports camps in PSB were not allowed to enter the premises. Acting Director General Chaudhry Salamat Ali expressed complete helplessness and said the policemen, not PSB, are stopping journalists from entering the premises.

Meanwhile Senator Farah Aqil Shah harshly criticised the government for turning PSB into a mini-police state and condemned the entire episode.

“No international team or player is coming to Pakistan. If our players are denied training for international events then Pakistan’s name would be completely vanished from medal contenders,” she said.

National Press Club President Shahryar Khan has strongly condemned the ban on journalists entry into PSB and said after vacating educational institutes, now cops have occupied sports facilities. He demanded of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to look into this matter and shift the cops to police lines or some other suitable place.