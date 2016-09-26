KANPUR: A youth from Farrukhabad district allegedly shot at and critically injured his father on Saturday night for making sexual advances towards his wife.

According to police, the youth, a resident of Imadpur Thamrai area under the limits of Shamshabad police station of the district was upset over his father's regular alleged sexual advances towards his wife. On Saturday night, when Ratiram (50) repeated it allegedly in an inebriated state, his son Amit (28) shot at him.

According to Shamsabad SHO Lalitesh Tripathi, after being shot by his son, Ratiram was rushed to Qayamganj community health centre from where he was later shifted to a private nursing home. His condition was stated to be stable by doctors, he told TOI over phone .



"After arriving late on Saturday night, Ratiram grabbed his daughter-in-law and tried to force himself on her. But she resisted his advances and raised an alarm. Her husband, who was present in another part of the house rushed to the spot and first thrashed his father and then allegedly shot at him from a country-made firearm, leaving him wounded," the SHO said.



Thereafter, Amit surrendered before the local police along with the weapon.



"Following a complaint by Anuj, Amit's younger brother, we have registered a case of attempt to murder in Shamsabad police station and are investigating the matter. We have also added a section under the Arms Act. The firearm which Amit used to shoot at his father is illegal and he has been sent to jail," the officer said.

COURTESY: Times of India