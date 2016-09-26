LAHORE - A five-member delegation of London Metropolitan Police Service called on Capital City Police Officer Lahore Capt (r) Muhammad Amin Wains, a police spokesman said yesterday.

The delegation was comprised of Commander Makhdoom Ali Chishty, Chief Superintendent Geray Campbell, Forensic Liaison Officer Daryl Butcher, Master Trainer Richard Walton and trainer Ian Bracewell.

During the meeting, various aspects of Safety City Project came under discussion. Three points strategy was finalised to maintain law and order situation during Muharram-ul-Harram. The meeting was apprised about the matters regarding training of police officers under Safe City Project.

Commander Makhdoom Ali Chishty said that he was fully satisfied and impressed with the performance of police officers who received training.

The CCPO said that Safe City Project would help change Thana culture, traditional procedure of investigation, immediate response to emergency calls and elimination of terrorism. He added that the project would result in improvement of accountability system besides setting old police system on modern lines. “This system will prove very helpful in serving the people of Lahore, and protecting their life and property.”

On this occasion, DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf, DIG Investigations Sultan Chaudhry, SSP Discipline Zahid Mehmood Gondal, CTO Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, SSP Special Branch Rana Faisal, MD Safe City Authority Ali Amir Malik, Chief Operating Officer Safe City Akbar Nasir Khan and other officers were also present.