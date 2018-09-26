Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the printing press Punjab and gave the officers concerned a 15-day deadline to streamline the affairs of the department.

During his visit to the press, he said that government could not afford to make this project a white elephant, and instructed the authorities to make viable and useful. He directed them to present recommendations in this regard should be presented to him within 15 days as he wanted positive results.

Earlier, the officers concerned briefed the minister about working of the government printing press Punjab. Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal also visited Tianjin University in Township where he was given a detailed briefing about the courses being offered by the varsity.

The minister also interacted with students and asked about the courses and educational facilities at the university. Mian Aslam Iqbal said the future of Pakistan was linked with technical education which could also help alleviate poverty and unemployment. He stressed the need for syncronizing varsity's courses with the industry and market. Later, he visited Technical Training Institute for Women Township and reviewed the training programmes there.