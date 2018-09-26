Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN - Five invigilators have been suspended for allowing the use of unfair means during the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT). On the disclosure of unfair practice adopted by some invigilators of examination centre, focal person/Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Mian Iqbal Mazhar immediately took action and stopped the unfair practice.

Representative of the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore Mr Muneeb has also admitted in his report that five teachers including two female teachers of Divisional Public School & College (DPS) DG Khan were performing examination duty as invigilators at the examination rooms but they were not present there during the test hours.

During a raid conducted on a tip off, three male teachers of DPS DG Khan namely Adrees, Ishratur Rehman and Khalid Mumtaz along with two female teachers Farhana Saheen and Wajiha, wife and sister of accountant of DPS DG Khan Muhammad Mazhar respectively, were found involved in the malpractice. ADCR Iqbal Mazhar along with Representative of UHS Mr Muneeb took action and stopped the unfair practice.

Later, Muneeb wrote the report that Adrees was performing duty against the rules in Fatima Block room No 11, Ishratur Rehman in Ghazi Block room No 06 and Khalid Mumtaz was in Ahmad Block room No 03 while Farhana Shaheen and Wajia were reserved teachers. All the supervisory staff has been removed from their duty place and a legal action has been recommended against accountant Mazhar.

A total of 2530 candidates of four districts Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah and DG Khan appeared in the entrance test-2018 for admissions to MBBS and BDS at DPS DG Khan under the supervision of UHS.

The applicants along with parents reached the examination centre as per schedule. All the arrangements were made with the coordination of district government of DG Khan. The entry test was held for medical and dental colleges across Punjab for 3,405 seats.

Talking to The Nation, Mr Faisal Khan, a banker and father of a female candidate, said that to get admission to public medical and dental colleges had become a hard nut to crack for poor students.

Most of parents termed the entrance test as dual education systems and illegal as it judges the caliber of students on the basis of three hours. They stated that their children take stress during the preparation of the test despite scoring high grades in matriculation and intermediate. They further urged the Punjab government to take action against the injustice being done in the name of entry test.

ADCR Iqbal Mazhar said that UHS had taken action on the compliant while further inquiry was underway.

DPS Principal Khawaja Iqbal said that examination duty was assigned to the teachers by UHS and all allegations regarding unfair practice were fake. Similarly, teachers Ishratur Rehman and Khalid Mumtaz denied the allegations.