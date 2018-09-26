Share:

SIALKOT - The administration remained unable to repair the 50-feet wide breach occurred in Nullah Dek due to high flood which also eroded the three small bridges over the nullah near village Ooncha Pahaarang, Pasrur tehsil.

In Pasrur, 23 villages remained disconnected with the rest of the Sialkot district for the third consecutive day as three small sized bridges over flooded Nullah Dek were washed out near village Ooncha Pahaarang-Pasrur due to high flood.

Gujranwala Commissioner Asad Ullah Faiz and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattu visited the flood-hit areas in Pasrur tehsil. They asked the Pasrur administration to ensure early repairing of the breaches and reconstruction of the three bridges over Nullah Dek. The commissioner asked the officials concerned to ensure early reconstruction of these bridges to re-connect the said villages with the rest of the Sialkot district.

He reviewed the emergency relief activities in the flood-hit areas in Head Marala-Sialkot, Chaprar and Pasrur tehsils ,being provided to the local flood-affected people at the four emergency relief centres in Head Marala, Chaprar, Chahoor and Pasrur.

Meanwhile, water level receded a great extEnt in River Chenab and it dropped to 52,000 cusecs from overnight's 112,000 cusecs at Head Marala near Sialkot.

On Monday, River Chenab remained in low level flood as India on Sunday suddenly released a peak of 150,000 cusecs water in River Chenab towards Pakistan followed by the fresh spell of heavy rains in catchment areas in neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattu said that the flood situation was totally under control in Sialkot District.

He said that water level was receding in River Tavi and Nullah Dek near Head Marala and Pasrur. The DC added that the Sialkot District administration had already issued the high alert flood warning in the areas along the banks of River Chenab and River Tavi near Head Marala and Chaprar-Sialkot, besides, putting all the concerned department on red alert here in Sialkot.

BODY FOUND: The dead body of village Motra-based missing boy Ali Hassan (11) was found floating in Marala-Ravi-Link (MR-Link) Canal near Motra-Daska.

Local farmer Aslam's son Ali Hassan was missing for the last thirteen days. Local police said that some unknown accused killed him through brutal physical torture followed by sodomy and threw his dead body in the canal.

Police handed over dead body to his grieved family for burial after autopsy. Motra police have started investigation with no clue or arrest.