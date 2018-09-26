Share:

KARACHI - Police claimed to have arrested an accused wanted in a murder case of 10 years old girl gunned down during exchange of fire in Defence locality.

According to the details, a ten-year-old Amal succumbed to her injures when a bullet hit her during an exchange of fire between the police and the robbers on August 13. Initially, the police had claimed that the girl was killed by the firing of the robbers; however, the forensic report and police investigations revealed that the girl was killed by the firing of the police personnel.

One of the robbers had been died on the spot while his companion had been managed to escape under the cover of fire while police claimed to have arrested a fleeing suspect. The accused arrested was identified as Khalid, son of Abdul Khaliq, who according to police officials has confessed his involvement in at least several cases of street crimes.

Police officials said that the accused was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off at Artillery Maidan area while the police also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions, a rickshaw and a mobile phone from his possession.

According to District South Investigations SSP Khalid Mustafa Korai, the robber who was killed during an exchange of fire has also been identified as Shahzad alias Shan Masih. The officer said that the group of bandits used to loot the people while travelling on their own rickshaw, adding that they committed at least five snatching bids only on the night of August 13. They committed the first robbery at Artillery Maidan police station remits, second on Korangi Industrial Area, followed by Baloch Colony and Defence.

He said that the accused arrested is a resident of Hijrat Colony and he will be produced before a court to get his remand. Further investigation was underway.

The country’s high-up’s took the notice of the incident claimed the life of a ten-year-old Amal directed concern authorities to arrest the culprits involved in killing of girl.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan also took the police and administration of a private hospital in Karachi to task over alleged negligence that led to the death of 10-year-old girl Amal Umar. The court also formed a two-member committee about to give recommendations for an inquiry into the minor’s death.

Karachi police chief AIG Amir Ahmed Shaikh also conveyed the department’s decision to replace Kalashnikovs/sub-machine guns (SMG) with pistols and revolvers for officers performing patrol escort or picket duties.