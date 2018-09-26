Share:

MOSCOW - Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has held a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and discussed the upcoming elections and peace process in Afghanistan, the prime minister said on Tuesday.

“Honoured to meet UN Sec Gen @antonioguterres today at the side of the #UNGA. I thanked him for his support & UN attention to Afghanistan. We discussed political, security, upcoming elections, peace process, humanitarian issues & prospects for regional & global cooperation,” Abdullah said via his official Twitter account.

On October 20, Afghanistan will hold parliamentary election after postponing it for two years in 2016 because of the unstable security situation in the country. It will be the first parliamentary election in Afghanistan since 2010. In April 2019, presidential elections will take place in the country as well.

The country has been suffering from an unstable security situation for decades, with the government forces fighting against numerous armed groups and terrorist organizations operating in the country and carrying out regular attacks. Moscow is currently trying to bring Kabul and the Taliban movement, a major force opposing the government, to the negotiating table in an effort to help settle the long-standing armed conflict.