MULTAN - Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Langriyal has said that the only way to achieve good results is to boost capacity of officials of the Agriculture Department.

"Refresher courses pattern on developed world will be conducted for the staff to build their capacity."

Addressing agri officials after inaugurating a training hall here at the office of agriculture extension department on Tuesday, he said the use of information communication technology can help boost agricultural production in the country. He hoped that the newly-built training hall would help hold frequent workshops, trainings and seminars for the agri workers.

Later on, the minister visited Central Cotton Research Institute and inspected field trials. He stressed upon the agricultural scientists to make efforts for developing high yielding varieties of cotton with unique staple. He further asked them to accomplish the breeding and selection process of lines in trial fields while keeping in view local weather conditions and needs of industry. He said that developing high yielding varieties is a big challenge for the local scientists. He further asked them to introduce virus resistant varieties which consumed less water and tolerated high temperature.