MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan asked India to resolve Kashmir issue through peaceful means and abstain from creating jingoism by issuing irresponsible and provocative statements.

"Hurling threats at Pakistan and talking about war by Indian political and military leaders are tantamount to playing with fire," President Masood Khan said while talking to the media.

In the presence of member of British House of Lords, Lord Nazir Ahmed, he said, "Pakistan and people of Kashmir want to resolve Kashmir issue through political and diplomatic means and by peacefully exercising their internationally recognised right to self-determination."

Terming Pakistan's offer of dialogues to India an important opening to resolve lingering Kashmir issue, AJK President said the short-witted leadership of India had lost the chance by not availing the proposition. Describing people of Jammu and Kashmir as peace-loving, AJK President said India was responding the legitimate demand of the Kashmiris right to self-determination - a right guaranteed to them by UN Security Council Resolutions - with guns, bullets, deaths and destruction.

"India neither talks to Pakistan nor Kashmiris but is creating hurdles for the United Nations and its Military Observer Group stationed in IOK. He said that inhumane atrocities, oppression and gross violation of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and now open threats of war with Pakistan by Indian army chief have exposed India before the world.

Referring to the report by United Nations' Human Rights Commission, the president said it was an important development at global level as the report has once again acknowledged the legitimacy of Kashmiri people's struggle for their right to self-determination and has comprehensively listed gross human rights violations taking place in IOK.

He termed the recent visit of the British Parliament's All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group delegation headed by Labour MP Chris Leslie to AJK as another important milestone. He said that the visit would significantly highlight the human rights abuses in Occupied Kashmir and provide the Parliamentarians firsthand knowledge about the complexities of the Kashmir issue.

He said an important international conference on Kashmir is going to be held at Brussels in the coming week; while the Human Rights Committee of the European Parliament is also working on a report to highlight the state of human rights in Kashmir. The report would be submitted to European Parliament in the months to come, he added.

He further said that Kashmiris would continue their struggle for freedom and never surrender the right to self-determination despite the atrocities of the Indian occupation forces. "Kashmiris will remain unyielding in their resolve in the face of the war imposed on them by India. There are continued killing of non-combatant civilian in IOK and the use of sexual violence as an instrument of war clearly constitutes war crimes as it is a violation of international humanitarian law," he said.

On the occasion, Lord Nazir Ahmed expressed his gratitude to the AJK president for hosting the delegation and also for coming to the APPKG sessions to record his testimony on the human rights situation in IOK. Lord Nazir strongly condemned the provocative statements issued by the Indian government and the Indian army chief. He added that the statements come at a time when the Hindutva groups are pressurising the Indian government and raising tension in Kashmir in order to divert attention from the human rights violations taking place in IOK. He pldged his support for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people and also vowed to continue raising the issue in the House of Lords.

He urged the UN Security Council to take note of the threatening statements issued by India and convene an emergency session in order to pacify the growing tensions in the region. The AJK president while responding to a question said that the United Nations Military Observer Group for India and Pakistan must be given access in IOK and the reports must be highlighted and circulated amongst the UN Secretary General and the members of the Security Council.

Likewise, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider vehemently denounced the intimidation of Indian Army Chief and said that the nation stands united with the valiant armed forces of Pakistan to teach India a lesson if it invaded Pakistan.

Reacting to the coward statement of Indian army chief, Farooq Haider said that Indian military might was helpless before a few hundred local freedom fighters and its chief was talking of war against Pakistan. Out of frustration by the hands of Mujahideen Indian armed forces were targeting children, women and elderly people in the IHK, he observed.

He said Kashmiris were first defence line of Pakistan who stand firm like a rock for the green flag of the country. He said Kashmiris would foil all nefarious designs of Indian forces before it reaches Pakistani soldiers. He said we would not let the Indian army cast an evil eye on Pakistan. He said coward Indian armed forces are indulged in committing gross human rights violations and state terrorism in IHK. Even United Nations human rights commission and international human rights organizations admitted it in their reports.

He said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif's statement condemning Indian army chief's statement was morale boosting. He said the entire nation stands firmly with its armed forces.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to seven soldiers who were martyred in North Waziristan recently. He said their sacrifices to counter the terrorism in the country would be crowned with success. He said it was because of these sacrifices that the country was witnessing peace now. He also expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.