LAHORE - The PIAF-Founders Alliance Tuesday made clean sweep by winning all the 8 seats of LCCI Associate Class for year 2018-19. Total 4188 votes were polled out of 9783 while 94 votes were rejected due to technical reasons. PIAF-Founders Alliance got 2053 panel votes while the Businessmen Front got 1174 panel votes. Mian Muzaffar Ali, Sohail Lashari and Haroon Shafiq Chaudhry were the elections commissioners. The final results will be announced on September 29 in scheduled annual general meeting while new office-bearers will assume their office from October 01.