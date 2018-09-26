Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A boy committed suicide by hanging himself in his house at Gulsher Lanjwani village over domestic affair on Tuesday.

Report said that a day back Kirman, 17, son of Sajan Bheel had angry from family members over some domestic affair and then on Tuesday morning he hanged himself with rope to commit suicide.

Kot Ghulam Muhammad police shifted the body to taluka hospital KGM for autopsy and later, handed over the body to his heirs.

Meanwhile, one person was strangulated and another was seriously injured in two different incidents here on Tuesday.

Paro Kolhi, 50, was strangulated by three persons at Karam Ali Shar in the limit of Phuladyyoon police station. The accused managed to escape from the spot. Phuladyyoon police arrived at the spot and shifted the deceased body to Phuladyyoon Hospital where after post-mortem body was handed over to his heirs. Police carried out raids on the tip-off and apprehended the accused Kirshan, Shagan and Neno Kolhi. However, murder case was being registered with Phuladyyoon police station till filing of the news.

In another incident, Dyaram, 45, resident of Makhan Sammoon village was on his way on the bike at Mirpurkhas Mirwah Gorchani highway road near Leghari Pump that his big handkerchief came into the tyre of the bike resultantly, he fell down and sustained serious injuries, rushed to emergency of civil hospital where he was provided first aid and then referred for LMUH Hyderabad due to his precarious condition.

TWO ARRESTED

CIA police Mirpurkhas have arrested two narcotic peddlers including a police official and seized from them charas on Tuesday.

Police sources said that on a tip-off CIA police along with KGM police carried out a raid at Pichaan Mori in the limit of KGM and apprehended narcotic peddler Mubarak Banglani and Allah Bachayo Chandio, in-charge police check post Pichaan Mori and recovered from them four kilogramme charas.

Case under section 9-C narcotic act has been lodged against them detained accused on behalf of state with KGM police station.