The budgetary concerns of both the government and the opposition have pushed them to debate out their differences and critique what the members do not agree with. This is a first after a long period of chaos, walkouts, and accusations from both sides. The budget which has been revised has many in favour while realising the amount of damage that has been done over the years, and there are also those who think that the plan will not materialise how the new government has envisioned it.

However what must be commended is the seriousness with which the budget is being tackled by the government and the opposition. The most prominent bone of contention is the lifting of the ban on non-filers to buy property and cars. The previous government introduced this measure to increase the local tax base, while the new government is reverting it to increase foreign aid. Both policies have varying outlooks, however, one aspect which is common amongst them is to broaden the tax base and the investment opportunities.

Consensus is slowly being built against the aforementioned measure because it will weaken the local tax base and that, at this point, needs to be modernised in comparison to any other medium of revenue. The Senate Standing Committee on Finance also sees the uplifting of the ban as a problematic move. However, the new government is willing to reconsider its decision. The opposition has spent quite some time in government trying to figure out measures that would work for all. The newly formed government must incorporate the advice of others, and the opposition must also play a healthy part in the governance of the system rather than ending the debate all together and staging walkouts.