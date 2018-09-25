Share:

Islamabad-Syed Mohammad Amin Bukhari (BS-19) on Tuesday assumed charge as Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad.

He had earlier served as SP (Cantonment Area) Lahore, SP City Lahore and SP Sheikhupura. He also served in Balochistan as SSP (Headquarters) Balochistan, District Police Officer (DPO) Barkhan and DPO Kohlo. After assuming the office as SSP (Operations), Syed Mohammad Amin Bukhari conducted meetings with his staff and asked them to facilitate the citizens coming to their offices.

He said that his office is always open for the citizens who need to have their issues resolved.

The newly-appointed SSP has said that no highhandedness would be tolerated with anyone. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with police for elimination of crime and ensuring peace in the society.

He also asked the citizens to inform police through social media page of SSP (Operations) or Rescue-15 in case of observing any drug pushing or suspicious activity. He ensured that immediate action would be taken on their information and name of informer would be kept secret.

Meanwhile, the Chief Commissioner office has posted Capt ® Syed Zeeshan Haider from SP Saddar Zone to CPO, Muhammad Omer Khan to SP Saddar Zone while Syed Hassan Raza Shah, SP VVIP Security has been given additional charge of SP.