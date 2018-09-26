Share:

MULTAN: The Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) expelled on Tuesday 10 students who were involved in brawls, display of illegal weapons, aerial firing and thrashing a student.

BZU sources disclosed that all the expelled students belonged to PSF, student wing of PPP, who were studying at Gillani Law College of the varsity. Sources added that the Disciplinary Committee of the BZU also imposed Rs10,000 fine on each expelled student besides other action. They had tortured and seriously injured a student outside a BZU hostel a few days back and the video of the injured student with multiple fractures went viral on social media.

Sources claimed that the expelled students were already nominated and wanted in many other cases and they were a source of threat for other students in the campus. Sources said that they were expelled earlier too but they got a stay order and returned to the campus.

The expelled students included Usman Gabol, Rana Junaid, Naved Ghazanfar, Abdul Rehman Lodhi, Sameel Jutt and others–.Staff Reporter