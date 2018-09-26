Share:

FAISALABAD - The district administration has directed the departments concerned to implement the anti-smog policy and other instruction of the govt in letter and spirit in the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review the management and preventive measures regarding the control of smog, the deputy commissioner said that the environmental protection was among the top priorities of the present govt and it could be made successful with the responsible role of the departments concerned. He said that smog might affect the human health during the start of winter season due to the change of climate and environmental pollution.

He said that legal action be taken against the smoke-emitting industries besides ensuring the shutdown of polluting brick kilns from 20th of October to 31st of December. He said that burning of solid waste be discouraged and action be taken against violators. Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad stressed upon launching wide awareness campaign regarding the precautionary measures to avoid smog. He said that seminars, walks, special lectures, declamation contests and other programmes be arranged for social mobilisation to prevent the injurious effects of smog. He ordered to form tehsil-level anti-smog committees headed by concerned assistant commissioners to get the anti-smog policy implemented at a grassroots level.

He directed the health department officials to lead the awareness campaign and necessary arrangements be made for the treatment of smog affectees.