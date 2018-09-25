Share:

Islamabad-The high ups at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have decided to take to task the CDA officials behind massive encroachments over a period of time along the Kashmir Highway that have been recently removed in a big anti-encroachment operation.

According to the sources in the CDA, Member (Estate) and Member (Administration) have been tasked to identify the culprits.

The sources said that both the officers have been given access to the relevant record of posting at the positions responsible for checking the encroachment in the area. The decision was taken during a meeting held at the CDA with Chairman Afzal Lateef in the chair.

The CDA had, in a massive operation against the encroachments and illegal constructions, cleared the right of way of Kashmir Highway in September 2018. Member Estate, CDA Khushal Khan, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqat, SSP Operations Najeeb Bagvi, Director Enforcement Faheem Badshah, Director Building Control Section, Director MPO, officers of ICT Administration including Assistant Commissioners, officers of Islamabad Police and officers of concerned formations of CDA remained present on the occasion as the heavy machinery razed the illegal constructions. The operation included participation of more than around 350 officials of Enforcement and other concerned formations while heavy contingent of Islamabad police, rangers and Counter Terrorism Force officials assisted them.

During the operation 25 constructions including Golden Horse Marquee, Regalian Marquee, Occasions Marquee, Rohtaas Marquee, Four huge sheds, one under construction building, one steel workshop, four markets, one newly-constructed building, office of Global Enterprises, Islamabad Auction, Motor workshops, Waziristan Market comprising upon many small shops, PanaFlex Printing workshop, a wood factory and five residential houses constructed on the right of the way of the Kashmir Highway were completely demolished. The seriousness of the government can be gauged by the fact that Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi also visited the operation site and directed the officers of CDA, ICT Administration and Islamabad Police to work as a team so that the encroachments from the city could be eliminated completely. According to the sources in the CDA, the authorities at the civic agency have decided to expose those behind the encroachments over a period of time.

The sources further said that the Chairman has directed Member (Estate) to prepare a summary for amendment in the CDA Ordinance so that the Master Plan could be amended to the requirements of the present era. In the meantime, the Legal Wing of the CDA has been directed to vigorously pursue the cases in the courts as the Chairman warned that the Member concerned would be held responsible for no-reply in the court cases.