BEIJING - A spokesperson for the Chinese military said Tuesday that it was strongly dissatisfied with and resolutely opposed to planned US arms sales to Taiwan.

“The Chinese military lodges solemn representations to the US side over the move,” said Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense.

Ren’s comment came after the US government informed congress of its decision to sell weapons worth about 330 million US dollars to Taiwan on Tuesday.

“Taiwan is a part of China and the one-China principle is the political foundation of China-US relationship,” Ren said. “The US move has severely violated the one-China principle and regulations of three Sino-US Joint Communiques, interfered with China’s domestic affairs and harmed China’s sovereignty and security interests, and seriously damaged China-US ties, relations between the two militaries, as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

“The Chinese military’s determination and will to safeguard China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is steadfast and unshakable.

“We strongly urge the US side to abide by the one-China principle and the regulations of the three Sino-US Joint Communiques, immediately revoke arms sales to Taiwan, and stop military contact with Taiwan including arms sales, so as not to further damage the China-US ties, relations between the two militaries, as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”