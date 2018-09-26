Share:

HAFIZABAD - Six persons were deprived of cash, six cellphones and 1,500 Saudi Riyals in separate incidents occurred in different places the other day.

According to a police source, two armed bandits intercepted Khalid Hussain and his wife who were going to their village on a motorbike. They deprived the couple of Rs55,000, two cellphones and gold ornaments.

Younus Ali, son of Jahan Khan Chadhar, was on the way to Jalalpur Bhattian on a bike when three armed bandits intercepted him and snatched away Rs74,000 and a cellphone from him.

Similarly, Humayun Zafar, son of Saifullah Hanjra, and M Latif Gujjar were returning to Hafizabad on a car. When they reached near Jurian, four armed dacoits intercepted them and snatched away Rs91,000 and two cellphones from them.

Similarly, a middle aged woman, Bashiran Bibi, wife of Khair Din of Hafizabad, was deprived of 1,500 Saudi Riyals, Rs8,000 and a cellphone neat General Bus Stand, Hafizabad. The police registered cases but failed to arrest any of the accused.

The citizens expressed resentment and anger over the police slackness for not controlling the incidents of dacoity, robbery and burglary and called upon the Chief Minister of Punjab and IG Police to order the district police to intensifying patrolling on different highways to prevent rising incidents.

A teenage girl of Solagin Kharl was allegedly abducted by her neighbour the other night.

According to a police source, 19-year-old Aqsa was alone in her house when her neighbour Sharafat Deendar intruded into the house and forcibly abducted her. On the report of her father Saifullah, the police registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old boy Ameer Hamza of Kaleke was sodomised by a fiendish young man of the same village.

According to police source, the accused Ijaz Ahmad enticed Ameer Hamza to a deserted place where he sodomised him. The police have registered a case against the accused who managed to escape.