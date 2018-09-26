Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Mminister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to immediately improve the flow of traffic in different areas of the city.

The chief minister has ordered that traffic officials should take organized steps to ensure flow of traffic by personally visiting different areas. He further directed that traffic management should be given particular attention to solve the problems of the people resulting due to traffic jams in some areas.

The traffic system should be improved and a report be submitted to the office of chief minister as solving the problems of the citizens is the duty of traffic officials, concluded the chief minister.

Also, Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Justice (r) Tanzilur Rehman. The chief minister prayed to Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity. He also condoled the death of Zaheeruddin Babar, chairman of Star Asia News.

Also, in his condolence message, the chief minister said that late Zaheer-ud-Din Babar played an important role in promotion of responsible journalism and his services will be remembered till lately. He has also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.