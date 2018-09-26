Share:

Total Parco, NH&MP open HTV simulator facility at Motorway Police Training Centre

SHEIKHUPURA (PR): Reinforcing a shared commitment to enhancing road safety on national highways and motorways, Total PARCO Pakistan Limited (Total PARCO) and the National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) have inaugurated a HTV (Heavy Transport Vehicle) simulator facility at the Motorway Police Training Center in Sheikhupura. The facility simulates real world scenarios such as road tire bursts, roll-overs and driving challenges in heavy traffic and poor weather conditions, providing drivers with a better understanding on how to react in emergency situations.

Total PARCO’s investment in the HTV simulator facility is in line with the MoU signed with the NH&MP in 2017. Under the terms of the MoU, Total PARCO was to provide a video simulator and other related training equipment to support the training courses, seminars on traffic rules and highway safety being conducted at the Training Centre, particularly for heavy vehicle drivers transporting fuels and oil products. In addition, Total PARCO would continue to provide support through the sharing of resources and expertise for promoting a safety culture among the drivers being trained at the training centre. The ongoing partnership with NH&MP demonstrates Total PARCO’s desire to make a positive impact to the country in line with its societal responsibility on road safety.

Infinix Kay Sultans campaign kicks off

ISLAMABAD (PR): On 24th September, the star-studded campaign ‘Infinix Kay Sultans’ kicked off in Islamabad at the COMSATS University. Infinix had announced a collaboration with popular PSL franchise Multan Sultans at the unveiling of the Infinix S3X. The campaign is yet to go to other cities like Karachi, Lahore and Multan. A kiosk and net was set up in the university for interactive activities open to participants and onlookers. Students could take a peek at the Notch screen AI Selfie Infinix S3X at the kiosks and showcase their cricketing skills in the net for a chance to be shortlisted for ‘Infinix Kay Sultans’.

The Infinix team shortlisted 8 contestants from each university – 4 bowlers and 4 batsmen. Star players from Multan Sultans narrowed it down further to a final 2 contestants per university – 1 bowler and 1 batsmen.

“Infinix hopes to give the youth of Pakistan a chance to turn their dreams into reality. Infinix is a brand for the youth and has always sought to empower them. ‘Infinix Kay Sultans’ is a venture that brings together technology and cricket at grass root level in a way different than most by allowing youngsters to directly interact with their idols,” said General Manager for Pakistan, Willy Cui.

ABL opens Islamic banking window

LAHORE (PR): Allied Bank Aitbaar Islamic Banking (ABAIB) has been instrumental in providing products and services to cater the Shariah compliant banking requirements of valued clients through its network of 117 dedicated Islamic Banking Branches covering 53 major cities of the country.

Taking a leap forward to get a strong foothold in the industry, ABL recently established its first Islamic Banking Window under conventional banking at Azam Cloth Market branch, Lahore which was inaugurated by Tahir Hassan Qureshi, CEO of the Bank. ABL Islamic Banking window will operate like an independent branch under guidelines provided by the State Bank of Pakistan, offering the deposit account and general banking services to its customers.

Oppo to launch F9 ‘Starry Purple’ edition

LAHORE (PR): OPPO, after successfully launching the F9 in Sunrise Red and Twilight Blue last month, is now set to launch its new F9 Edition in Starry Purple with VOOC flash charge in Pakistan market. OPPO has also partnered with Pakistan’s leading actress, Mawra Hocane for its new F9 Starry Purple edition. She has recently signed as the new Product Ambassador and will be seen in OPPO’s new TVC along with her co-star Nabeel Zuberi.

With several breakthroughs such as an industry first 6.3 inch ‘Waterdrop Screen’ design, high screen to body ratio of 90.8%, unique gradient color design and a 3500 mAh battery, the OPPO F9 Starry Purple also offers much more in addition to an excellent selfie function – an immersive experience, fast charging and long-lasting battery.

George Long, the CEO of OPPO Pakistan, said, “OPPO has always been focusing on connecting with the youth through innovation in exciting features. The OPPO F9, which previously came in two colours; Sunrise Red and Twilight Blue has been a major success in the Pakistani market. The F9 is introducing an all new gradient colour to the collection. The all new Starry Purple OPPO F9, represented by Mawra Hocane will take the perfect smart phone experience to all corners of the country. She is the perfect fit as a Product Ambassador as she imitates the same passion for perfection as OPPO.”