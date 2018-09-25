Share:

Rawalpindi-The City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched an operation against underage drivers and issued a total of 970 fine tickets to violators in a week, informed Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf on Tuesday.

The police also impounded the cars and motorcycles of the violators in different police stations and are checking the licenses of drivers of vehicles and motorcycles.

The CTO said that juvenile drivers not only endanger their own lives but also those of other road users. He said the police have summoned the parents of underage drivers in police stations and taken oath from them to not allow their children behind the wheel.

He said that police would register cases and impound vehicles of the owners in next phase.