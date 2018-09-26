Share:

LAHORE - Students of University of Sargodha Lahore Campus Tuesday took to the streets against the administration for not issuing them degrees.

The government barred the Lahore Campus from carrying out enrolment but the university administration got a stay order. The students blocked Canal Road on Tuesday morning after local police refused to lodge a case against the university administration for not issuing them degrees. The protest caused worst traffic mess in the city. Till filing of this story, the students continue their protest. The vowed to continue the demo till fulfilment of their demands.

Crackdown on helmetless motorcyclists

City traffic police department on Tuesday claimed that at least 6,099 motorcyclists were issued tickets for not wearing helmets on the second day of the enforcement campaign.

A police spokesman said that the traffic wardens issued fine tickets to at least 1,295 motorcyclists who were riding their two-wheelers on Mall Road without wearing helmets.

The police launched the campaign across the city and issued a total of 16,645 tickets to motorcyclists during the last two days for not wearing helmets. On Monday, at least 5,315 motorcyclists were issued fine tickets for not wearing helmets.

On the orders of the LHC, the traffic police have launched a campaign and took action against those motorcyclists who don’t wear helmets. However, many people defied the police crackdown and they were seen riding bikes on different city roads without wearing helmets on Tuesday.