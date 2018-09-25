Share:

Rawalpindi-The cases of dengue fever have witnessed a sharp rise in the district as two more dengue patients have been detected in Dhamial Village on Tuesday.

The families of both dengue suspects have been shifted to Dengue Ward at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) for medical treatment, where they were identified as Kashif Mughal and Usman.

Earlier, a 14 year old girl named Saira Bibi died of dengue fever in HFH whereas another student named Haseeb also landed in HFH with symptoms of dengue. Both victims belonged to Kallar Syedan.

According to sources, the disease has started rearing its ugly head in the district increasing, the tally of affected patients to 4. Both dengue patients were rushed to Dengue Ward at HFH where doctors admitted them for medical treatment, they said. Sources added the doctors took the blood samples of the patients and sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) for dengue serology.

A senior doctor at HFH told The Nation that the numbers of dengue affected patients are rising to a dangerous level in the district as the hospital had received four dengue patients in last 48 hours. Of 4, a female patient had died, he said. He added doctors are providing adequate medical treatment to the dengue patients on directions of Punjab government.

On the other hand, the people requested the government to order district health department officials to launch fumigation campaign in the areas where dengue outbreak was reported.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr Umer Jahangir was not available for his comments.