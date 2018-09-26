Share:

Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Tuesday inaugurated the heavy transport simulators to improve driving skills of the drivers of heavy transport vehicles. The inauguration ceremony was held at the Motorways Police Training College Sheikhupura on Tuesday. Additional-IG Ghulam Rasool Zahid, DIG Mahboob Aslam, Ahmad Arslan Malik, Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, and Senior Vice President Total Asia Pacific and Middle East region Mr Christian Cabrol, and CEO Total Parco Pakistan Olivier Sabrie were also present on this occasion. A police spokesman said the modern heavy driving simulators imported from France was inaugurated in collaboration with Total Parco Pakistan at the Training College Sheikhupura. On this occasion, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that establishment of state of the art Road Safety Training Institutes equipped with all learning tools including driving simulators is endeavor of the Motorway Police to promote safe driving culture. –Staff Reporter