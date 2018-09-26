Share:

JOHANNESBURG:- South African captain Faf du Plessis and batsman Hashim Amla were on Tuesday ruled out of a three-match one-day series against Zimbabwe because of injuries. The first match is in Kimberley on Sunday. Cricket South Africa announced that Du Plessis had not fully recovered from a shoulder injury he sustained in Sri Lanka in August. He could be fit for a three-match Twenty20 international series against Zimbabwe starting on October 9. Amla injured a tendon in his left little finger in the Caribbean Premier League in the West Indies and will need three weeks to recover.