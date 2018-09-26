Share:

BADIN - The Education Department Matli with collaboration of UNICEF organised a literacy awareness, enrolment and retention drive walk on Tuesday.

The walk began from GBHS Matli and culminated in front of city club, led by Maula Bux Khaskheli, Anwar Parabi, Muhammad Siddique Khatti and others. The rally was participated by large number of education officials, teachers, parents, citizens and students.

While addressing the participants, officials and teachers said for promotion of quality education, each and every one of the society should support the initiatives towards achievement of the destination.

They termed education as essential for real development, progress and prosperity and welfare of the society.