LOS ANGELES-Emily Ratajkowski has days where she ‘’literally cannot look in the mirror’’.

The 27-year-old model has admitted that even though she is a runway star, she too can become self-conscious and occasionally wants to change certain things about herself because she lacks self-confidence.

In an interview with Glamour, she said: ‘’I have days when I literally cannot look in the mirror because I am sick of myself. ‘’I don’t like how I look or I want to change certain things about myself. We are stuck inside one body, we can’t see ourselves and we have no perspective on it.’’

The ‘Gone Girl’ actress has a huge social media following, with 19.7 million fans checking out her photos and videos on Instagram, however, doesn’t care about how many likes her pictures get and thinks self-confidence should come from having fun.

Emily - who is married to Sebastian Bear-McClard - said: ‘’You need to separate yourself from the feedback because as soon as you give weight to the positive it’s hard to differentiate from the negative. ‘’The comments and the number of likes shouldn’t be what define your confidence; it should come from you enjoying yourself.’’

Emily has admitted that although she loves to indulge in Joanna Vargas’ Triple Crown facial - A unique combination of microdermabrasion, microcurrent, and oxygen-infused therapy - she finds it difficult to keep up with her many beauty appointments.

She said: ‘’I can never keep my beauty appointments - it’s hard to have a regime - even with exercise!

‘’I love a facial - I probably do it more than I should now. I recently got into Joanna Vargas in New York. She does this incredible thing, a Triple Crown facial. They tighten the muscles in your face and you look snatched!’’