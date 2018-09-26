Share:

SIALKOT - The ruling Ittehad Founders' Group made a clean sweep in the annual elections by grabbing all the ten seats of Executive Committee (five each from both Corporate Class and Associate Class) of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Rival Democratic Founders' Group was completely defeated as it could not win even a single seat.

Voting for the annual election was held on Tuesday in which Ittehad Founders' Group's candidates Malik Muhammad Ashraf, Faizan Akbar, Ayaz Ch, Hafiz Junaid Sheikh and Zaheer Amir were elected as members of SCCI Executive Committee from Associate Class.

SCCI President Zahid Latif Malik told the newsmen that on Monday, ruling Ittehad Founders' Group had won all the five seats of SCCI Executive Committee from Corporate Class.

Ittehad Founders Groups' candidates Khalid Mehmood, Khaliq Mehmood Mughal, Khurram Azeem Khan, Atif Raza Khan and Muhammad Jalil Aslam today were elected members of SCCI Executive Committee from Corporate Class.

SCCI's Group Leader Riazud Din Sheikh has termed it a great victory by Ittehad Founders Group, which has clean sweep the annual SCCI election.