Islamabad-The Foreign Press Association (FPA) is accepting candidates for its scholarship awards in print and multimedia categories.

International students who attended or will attend a U.S. graduate journalism programme in 2018 can apply for this scholarship. Candidates must be holding an F-1 or J-1 visa in 2018 and demonstrate an interest in and commitment to international affairs reporting. Scholarships range from US$2,500 to US$10,000, said International Journalists Network.