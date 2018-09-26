Share:

KARACHI - In less than 24 hours, the police have solved a case of alleged kidnapping of a young girl in District Central area, Tuesday.

The young girl, who was set to tie the knot on September 30, according to her parents, was kidnapped from outside a beauty salon in North Nazimabad area of Karachi late on Monday night. The police officials while probing a case claimed that the girl was not kidnapped but she eloped with her former-fiancé with her own wish and the couple got married in court.

Late on Monday night, her parents had claimed that her former finance was behind the kidnapping bid, adding that the bride-to-be went to a local beauty salon in North Nazimabad. The parents had accused her former fiancé of kidnapping her from outside the premises of the salon.

Shortly after the incident, the parents approached the Taimuria police station for registering a case, however, the police officials were reluctant to file an abduction case, claiming that the girl had gone off with her ex-fiancé of her own wish. However, the police later registered an FIR No 374/18 against the girl’s former fiancé, namely Ali and two of his unidentified companions. The case was registered against the suspects on behalf of girl’s brother, namely Rafiq. Taimuria SHO Chaudhry Latif said that the girl and her ex-fiancé were in contact before the incident took place, adding that the girl did not go missing or kidnapped and she was left with her former fiancé with her own wish and the couple got married in court.

The officer further said that the girl is a resident of FC Area in District Central and her family broken his engagement with the person, namely Ali due to some family disputes. He said that as the couple got married with their own wish, the police will submit its report over the matter into a court.