Share:

KARACHI - Around 10 percent of our population is facing disabilities due to diabetes, bomb blast, traffic accidents, violence, and congenital abnormalities, Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab was briefed on Tuesday.

Barrister Wahab visited all the departments of the rehabilitation institute including Rehabilitation Medicine, Department of Physiotherapy, Department of Occupational Therapy, Learning Disorder Services, Department of Prosthetics and Orthotics, Department of Autism, Department of Language Swallowing and Audiology, Department of Neuropsychology, Department of Special Education and Department of Vocational Training Centre and showed his satisfaction.

“I feel inspired to visit the centre as 228,474 patients have been provided medical facilities since 2007,” he said. He added that disabilities not a disease but it a problem which the patients, relatives and the society have to understand how to handle it lovingly and carefully. It is the government’s responsibility to support such citizens who are differently able.

After the visit while talking to the media he said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government is trying for betterment in all sections of the life of people but its special attention is to provide medical facilities to the masses of Sindh as well as Pakistan.

Replying a question, he said that the Dow University of Health Sciences, Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IPM&R) is the first ever civilian institute of Pakistan offering multi disciplinary rehabilitation service since 2007.

“The PPP government has completed this institute as our government is willing to provide basic health facilities to the masses across the Sindh province and all over Pakistan. We believe in the quality of the life of the people of Sindh so more multidisciplinary rehabilitation centres would be established in the province. Recently, we have established autism center in Karachi,” he added

The adviser further said that the provincial government is trying to address the social problem at community level and provide multidisciplinary rehabilitation centres. He said that Sindh government released annual grant of six billion to the hospitals run by the KMC but they are not providing desired results.

“About 30 trauma centers will be completed in few months. The PPP always try to redress the problems of masses as we established this type of institutions for the poor and needy persons across the Sindh,” he added.