MULTAN - A flight of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) with 162 Haj pilgrims aboard landed here at the Multan International Airport (MIAP) on Tuesday without luggage of 40 passengers.

According to a source at MIAP, some 40 passengers of PK-716, which came from Madina, upon landing were caught by surprise that their luggage was missing.

The frustrated passengers contacted the airport authorities, which satisfied them that their luggage would reach Multan within a couple of days, the sources added.

When contacted, PIA spokesperson Mashood Tajwar said every aircraft had a capacity of pay load, which means load of passengers plus their luggage.

Due to payload restriction, offloading of the excess luggage became unavoidable as safety of the passengers could not be compromised, he added.

Tajwar said that the luggage would reach Multan within a couple of days and the PIA apologised to the pilgrims for inconvenience caused to them.