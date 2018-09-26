Share:

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that all health targets would be achieved through merit and transparency. "Under the Health Sectors Reforms Programme, good attitude towards patients would be ensured," she added. She was hearing problems of various persons from different areas in her office, here on Tuesday. She listened to complaints for three hours and issued directions for addressing them. "Provision of health facilities was not enough, and the hospital staff should have the ability of providing quality services," she added. To reduce burden on major hospitals, health centres at district level were being strengthened, she said. Dr Yasmin Rashid told the visitors that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to see health sector free of political influence. To address grievances of common man at grossroots, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has assigned duties to all ministers. The Health Department is taking all possible steps for provision of quality health facilities," said the minister. "I am proud of PTI's government which abandoned closed door culture and now any person can meet any minister to apprise him/her of his problems," she concluded.