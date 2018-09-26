Share:

Afghanistan pulled off a sensational tie off the penultimate ball against India in the Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Tuesday.

Mohammad Shahzad's 124 lifted Afghanistan to 252-8 in 50 overs while India were all out in 49.5 overs with the scores level.

Title holders India have already qualified for Friday's final where they meet the winners of Pakistan and Bangladesh match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Earlier, Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan won the toss and opted to bat in the Super Four Asia Cup match against India in Dubai on Tuesday.

The match is inconsequential as title holders India have already qualified for the final to be played in Dubai on Friday while Afghanistan are out of contention.

The second finalist will be decided in the last Super Four game between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

India have rested skipper Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal with Mahendra Singh Dhoni taking over as captain and leading he team for the 200th time in a one-day international.

Afghanistan included Najibullah Zadran for Samiullah Shinwari.