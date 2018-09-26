Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Civil Lines police successfully busted an inter-provincial gang involved in robbery, street crime and murder like heinous crimes on Wednesday.

According to police, a special team under the supervision of SP Investigation Saleem Khan Niazi was formed on the orders of District Police Officer Dr Iqbal Khan for the arrest of the gang members. The team led by DSP City and Civil Lines SHO worked day and night and arrested two members of the gang involved in robbery, street crime and murder. They included Sanaullah alias Sunny and Asghar Ali. Police were making efforts for the arrest of other gang members. The accused nabbed confessed to have been involved in robberies and other street crimes in Bahawalpur and Kohat. They also confessed to have murdered a person, Abdullah, during a robbery at Tariq Medical Store in jurisdiction of Civil Lines police. They also admitted that they had killed a person namely Irshad near Railway Lines in jurisdiction of Saddr police.

DPO Iqbal Khan appreciated the efforts of DSP City Anwar Saeed, Inspector Rao Saleem and their team, and saying that the crackdown on professional criminals would continue unabated and no leniency would be shown to them. "Police have adopted zero tolerance policy against them."