Islamabad-The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad on Tuesday suspended two of its officials over poor sanitary services after German ambassador in Islamabad Martin Kobler raised the issue of a dumpsite in street 56 in sector F-7/4 on social media.

“Just driving through Islamabad. There are beautiful parts, but there are also small dumpsites everywhere like in F-7/4, Street 56.

It seems that solid waste disposal does not operate in many parts.

It is also a health hazard and breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes! What can be done?” German ambassador said in the tweet on Tuesday followed by the MCI action.

As the picture went viral on social media, the high ups at the MCI took notice of the same and suspended Sanitary Inspector F/7 sector, Zahoor Muhammad son of Gul Muhammad and Sanitary Supervisor sector F-7/4, Qaisar Qayyum son of Abdul Qayyum.

The office order issued by Deputy Director (Admin) said that the officials have been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

Although F-7 is a sector for the elite, the sanitary services, like other parts of the city are not up to the mark here either.