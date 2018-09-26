Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has said that multiple micronutrient deficiencies cause various diseases while malnourishment also affects cognitive and physical development, leading to reduce abilities and lower productivity in adulthood.

This she said while talking to a delegation of DFID finding Food Fortification Programme here in her office on Tuesday. Technical Director Dr Tausif Janhir, National Advocacy and Communications Manager Laila Rbab Jaskani and others were also present in the meeting.

She agreed to a suggestion to convening meeting with Sindh Food Authority, Food, Health, Education departments and all other stakeholders to address the issue. It was suggested in the meeting that a meeting would also be arranged with Sindh parliamentarians for consensus on the issue to make a draft for legislation. The members of the delegation informed the minister that food fortification – adding essential vitamins and minerals to staple foods is a cost – effective and safe way to address the hidden hunger caused by micronutrient deficiencies.

The minister assured the delegation her full cooperation in their cause. She said that the Sindh government was committed to provide balanced diet to the children of Sindh and we had taken many initiatives to counter the problem of malnutrition and stunning among the children.