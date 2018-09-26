Share:

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-Ul-Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema paid visit to Social Welfare Training Institute on Tuesday. He went to all the institutes named Chaman, Gehwara, Aafiat, Dar-ul-Falah and Dar-ul-Sukun established in Social Welfare complex. The residents and staff of the institutes welcomed the Minister Social Welfare warmly and presented the bouquets to him. The minister met with the administrative staff and residents of every institute and inquired about the problems faced by them. Secretary Social Welfare & Baitul Maal Ambreen Raza also accompanied him. Provincial Minister checked the cleanliness arrangements in the institutes and directed to improve them. While talking on the occasion, the minister said that he is very pleased over his visit to these institutes and feeling satisfied after meeting these great people over here.