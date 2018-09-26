Share:

Karachi - A six-year-old boy was kidnapped on Tuesday from New Karachi area within the limits of Bilal Colony police station.

A minor boy who identified as Uzaifa, son of Aleem a resident of New Karachi Sector 5-E, was kidnapped near from his home while he went outside to play with the neighbouring children. Following his kidnapping, a score of his family members, relatives and neighbours gathered on a New Karachi road and staged a protest against a kidnapping.

The protesters also set tyres on road and blocked a flow of traffic for hours. The protesters also shouted slogans against the kidnapping and demanded the authorities to help them in bringing their loved one back to home. Extra contingent of the law enforcers also reached the site of the protest and assured them of their fully cooperation. The protesters then ended their protest.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took a notice of the kidnapping of a minor boy from Bilal Colony area and sought a detailed report from the District Central SSP Irfan Baloch over the incident and also ordered him to recover the abducted child and arrest the culprits behind his kidnapping. Bilal Colony SHO Malik Afzal Baig said that at least two armed men riding a motorcycle were behind the kidnapping, adding that a case has been registered while further investigation was underway.