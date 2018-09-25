Share:

Sputnik-MOSCOW-Russia is warning the United States against deploying conventional weapons in space and insists that it is necessary to adopt an international agreement on the issue, Vladimir Ermakov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, said on Tuesday.

“There is a state, the United States, whose military doctrine clearly states that the United States will make every possible effort to dominate in space, using all means available ... They will deploy strike means if necessary and will take down from the orbit all unwanted objects from other countries,” Ermakov told reporters at a briefing. He added that international law technically did not prohibit Washington from deploying weapons in space except for weapons of mass destruction. “But we still tell them that they should not do that. Absolutely everyone supports us. Direct allies of the United States are afraid to do it openly just due to strongest pressure from the United States,” Ermakov said.

According to Ermakov, around a dozen countries have the potential to deploy conventional arms in space, and Russia, along with China, is trying to reach an international agreement on the issue. He added that a draft agreement had been proposed to the Conference on Disarmament in 2014, however, the United States were blocking the discussions.